 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual Green Living Festival
0 comments

Virtual Green Living Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Noon June 2-4 • Where mobot.org/greenlivingfestHow much Free; registration required • More info mobot.org/greenlivingfest

Learn about sustainability during the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Green Living Festival, which goes virtual for its 20th year. Each day starts with online panel discussions covering topics such as energy efficiency, tree maintenance and creative inclusive outdoor spaces. Local experts will present workshops on air sealing your attic, caring for trees, and yoga for all levels. From 10:30 a.m. to noon May 28, visitors can chat one-on-one with exhibitors at a live exhibit hall. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports