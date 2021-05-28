Virtual Green Living Festival

Learn about sustainability during the Missouri Botanical Garden’s Green Living Festival, which goes virtual for its 20th year. Each day starts with online panel discussions covering topics such as energy efficiency, tree maintenance and creative inclusive outdoor spaces. Local experts will present workshops on air sealing your attic, caring for trees, and yoga for all levels. From 10:30 a.m. to noon May 28, visitors can chat one-on-one with exhibitors at a live exhibit hall. By Valerie Schremp Hahn