Virtual MLK Celebration
Virtual MLK Celebration

Martin Luther King

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the March on Washington crowd at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963.

When Jan. 17-18 • Where mohistory.org/mediaroom/mlk-celebrationHow much Free • More info mohistory.org

The Missouri Historical Society will host a series of virtual programs for Martin Luther King Day and to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his visit to the United Hebrew Temple on Skinker Boulevard, which now serves as the MHS Library and Research Center. The virtual program includes gospel yoga, youth activism workshops and a firsthand account from a local who was in the audience for King’s speech here. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

Read the Post-Dispatch's coverage of King's speech here.

