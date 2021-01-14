Virtual MLK Celebration

When Jan. 17-18 • Where mohistory.org/mediaroom/mlk-celebration • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
The Missouri Historical Society will host a series of virtual programs for Martin Luther King Day and to commemorate the 60th anniversary of his visit to the United Hebrew Temple on Skinker Boulevard, which now serves as the MHS Library and Research Center. The virtual program includes gospel yoga, youth activism workshops and a firsthand account from a local who was in the audience for King’s speech here. By Valerie Schremp Hahn