 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual St. Louis Triathlon
0 comments

Virtual St. Louis Triathlon

Subscription sale! $5/5 months

When 3 a.m. Sept. 4 through 2 a.m. Sept. 7 • Where mseracing.comHow much $25

The coronavirus pandemic may have restricted in-person races, but the courses haven’t disappeared. MSE Racing is urging would-be competitors to complete its triathlon course — swimming, biking and running — on their own. Organizers have provided a three-day window for participants to log their times with the opportunity to receive a medal on completion. There are three races to choose from: Super Sprint, Sprint and Olympic distances.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports