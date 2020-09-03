Virtual St. Louis Triathlon

When 3 a.m. Sept. 4 through 2 a.m. Sept. 7 • Where mseracing.com • How much $25
The coronavirus pandemic may have restricted in-person races, but the courses haven’t disappeared. MSE Racing is urging would-be competitors to complete its triathlon course — swimming, biking and running — on their own. Organizers have provided a three-day window for participants to log their times with the opportunity to receive a medal on completion. There are three races to choose from: Super Sprint, Sprint and Olympic distances.
