Virtual Wiener Dog Derby

When 2 p.m. Feb. 13 • Where facebook.com/stlmardigras • How much Free • More info stlmardigras.org
Tune in to Facebook to watch the virtual wiener dog races, which usually draw big crowds in Soulard. Spectators can’t gather this year, but you can still cheer on your favorite hot dog. Before the race, register for a chance to win a spot for your dog in the Canine 1 Racing’s Grand Prix Championship. Each dog picked will get their picture on one of 24 finalist derby cars, which will race for prizes. By Valerie Schremp Hahn