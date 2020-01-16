Visit (or buy) a piece of hockey history

The Hockey Hall of Fame brings an exhibit to the Fan Fair that showcases the history of the Blues and professional hockey in St. Louis, along with the history of the All-Star Game. Oooh and ahh all you want, but items there aren’t for sale — visit the Fanatics booth and the official merchandise shop for that. You can take home the usual hockey memorabilia, along with items such as limited-edition, inscribed and game-used items from NHL Auctions. And you’ll be able to snag a piece of fresh history, like game-worn gear from All-Star Weekend. S. Preston Art + Designs will offer limited-edition sketch prints and hockey-themed artwork.