Visit our favorite blue lobster

Lord Stanley the lobster

Lord Stanley, a rare blue lobster who lives at St. Louis Aquarium

While the Fan Fair will take over the midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, Lord Stanley will hold court from his tank on the second level of St. Louis Aquarium, which opened last month at Union Station. The owner of a Massachusetts restaurant discovered the blue lobster among a seafood shipment and gifted the rare crustacean to the aquarium in honor of the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup Final victory. The lobster is one in 2 million, its coloring the result of a genetic mutation. Fans selected Lord Stanley's name in an online vote, and his likeness is found on shirts and as stuffed animals at the aquarium’s gift shop.

Where St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • How much $18-$25 • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

