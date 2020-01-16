Visit the Stanley Cup again — or for the first time

Lord Stanley's Cup has certainly made the rounds since the Blues won the Stanley Cup Final in June. If you didn’t catch the famous trophy — or if you want to see it again — the hardware will be on display in front of a cool, hockey-themed background at the Fan Fair, Jan. 23-26. “We made this plan to come to St. Louis for the All-Star Game well before the Blues won the Stanley Cup,” says Steve Mayer, the NHL’s chief content officer. “So this is super-exciting and very, very, very unusual that the All-Star city is also the host of the Stanley Cup champion.” The NHL tries to tailor each Fan Fair to the fans and venues of the hosting city, and this is about as personal as it gets.