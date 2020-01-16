You are the owner of this article.
Visit the Stanley Cup again — or for the first time
Visit the Stanley Cup again — or for the first time

NHL All Star Hockey

A fan puts his hand on the Stanley Cup at the 2017 NHL Fan Fair in Los Angeles. 

Lord Stanley's Cup has certainly made the rounds since the Blues won the Stanley Cup Final in June. If you didn’t catch the famous trophy — or if you want to see it again — the hardware will be on display in front of a cool, hockey-themed background at the Fan Fair, Jan. 23-26. “We made this plan to come to St. Louis for the All-Star Game well before the Blues won the Stanley Cup,” says Steve Mayer, the NHL’s chief content officer. “So this is super-exciting and very, very, very unusual that the All-Star city is also the host of the Stanley Cup champion.” The NHL tries to tailor each Fan Fair to the fans and venues of the hosting city, and this is about as personal as it gets.

NHL Fan Fair

When • 3-10 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where • Midway, ballroom and other portions of Union Station, 1820 Market Street

How much • $12-$20 for adults, $10-$18 for children, seniors, college students and military; free for ages 2 and under 

More info • nhl.com/fanfair

