Voters expand Medicaid

Ever since Congress adopted the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in 2010, Missouri’s Republican-majority Legislature has buried Democratic efforts to embrace one its key features — expanding the Medicaid program for poor people. GOP legislators called it burdensome and socialistic. President Barack Obama’s name on the law didn’t help.
This year, stalwart supporters organized a petition drive to bypass legislators and put the question before voters. Their proposed Amendment 2 to the state constitution would require Missouri to offer Medicaid to more low-income residents.
Unlike federal Medicare for older people, states run their own Medicaid programs, primarily with federal money. Missouri’s Medicaid eligibility is among the nations’ lowest, effectively covering only impoverished mothers and children. Amendment 2 boosts eligibility for a family of four to an income of $36,000 from $5,800.
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, opposed the idea. In May, petitioners met the threshold to put the issue before voters. They wanted it on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Parson acted quickly to put it on the Aug. 4 primary, when a lower voter turnout could make it easier to defeat. But he said he’d follow the will of the voters.
Backers included the Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Among opponents were the Missouri Farm Bureau and Americans for Prosperity-Missouri. A last-minute attack mailer alleged that undocumented immigrants would be “flooding Missouri hospitals.” (They’re ineligible.)
Voters adopted Amendment 2 by nearly 7 percentage points, making Missouri the 38th state to join Obamacare. It had strong support in urban areas but fared poorly in rural counties, where the GOP is strongest.
Parson had warned that expanding Medicaid would force the state to cut programs or raise taxes. With state tax revenue falling because of the pandemic, there is conservative sentiment to simply not fund it when the Legislature returns on Jan. 6.
“I just don’t see it happening next year,” said Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis.