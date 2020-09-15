Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With absentee ballots:
• An excuse is REQUIRED
• These excuses do NOT REQUIRE the ballot be NOTARIZED
1.) You have contracted or are in an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (COVID-19). You are considered at risk if you:
– Are 65 years of age or older
– Live in a long-term care facility licensed under Chapter 198, RSMo.
– Have serious heart conditions
– Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
– Are immunocompromised
–Have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis
–Have liver disease
–Have diabetes
2.) You are incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, or you are caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability.
• These excuses DO REQUIRE the ballot be NOTARIZED
1. ) Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which you are registered to vote
2.) Religious belief or practice
3.) Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place
4.) Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained
5.) Certified participation in the address confidentiality program established under sections 589.660 to 589.681 because of safety concerns
