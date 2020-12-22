Waino and Yadi

Q: If the Cardinals do bring back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, should they change their stance on legacy players after that? Good teams tend to let players go a year too early instead of holding on to them too late.
A: Good question. I'm curious how the Cardinals would sell letting Molina and Wainwright walk, unless it's for a drastically different paydays elsewhere. How do you explain to fans why Matt Carpenter got an unnecessary legacy extension that has turned out terribly, but the same effort was not put into bringing back Molina and Wainwright? That's a hard sell, even during a pandemic. If Molina or Wainwright gets paid a boatload elsewhere, things get easier to explain. Is there a team out there willing to make an offer that much greater than the Cardinals? I doubt it. If you're going to draw a hard-line stance on legacy contracts, and maybe the Cardinals should, it is probably best PR wise to draw it AFTER Molina and Wainwright, not between Carpenter's extension (ouch) and the beloved battery.