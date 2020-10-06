Wainwright in the booth ...

Q: Thoughts on Adam Wainwright joining the broadcast booth for Marlins-Braves?
A: He will rock that assignment. I think he's got as long of a career in broadcasting available to him after he retires, if he wants it. Funny. Has respect of peers. Knows the game as well as anyone. He can take viewers inside the game —if he's willing to not pull some punches when they need to be thrown. I think that's the hardest part for former athletes — calling out guys when they see something that isn't right.
That's one thing I think Ricky Horton does very well as a former player. He doesn't disrespect the players, but he doesn't pretend he doesn't see something. Some players turned broadcasters wear blinders.
