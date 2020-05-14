For some reason, I don’t download podcasts. But I should make an exception for the NPR quiz show “Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!” Because I’ve heard the show in repeats, and even though it’s based on timely news, it’s still fun when the news is as old as food hidden at the back of a dollar store shelf. Radio guests guess which “fake” stories are real (proving truth really can be stranger than fiction), and celebrities are challenged by questions such as whether Stephen Hawking’s son added swear words to his father’s voice synthesizer (yes). The show can be occasionally corny, but mostly it’s sharp and funny, with ad-libs by the likes of Mo Rocca, Paula Poundstone or other panelists. And you can listen, amused, while cleaning the kitchen. By Jane Henderson
