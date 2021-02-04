 Skip to main content
Walter Mosley
When 7 p.m. Feb. 11 • Where facebook.com/stlcolibraryHow much Free • More info slcl.org

Popular suspense author Walter Mosley talks about his newest Easy Rawlins novel, “Blood Grove,” with novelist Rachel Howzell Hall. In “Blood Grove,” Easy gets a new case when a Vietnam veteran in 1969 reveals that he may have killed a man who attacked him in a California citrus grove. As part of the program, James Clark will receive the Frankie Freeman Inspirational Award. He is the vice president of public safety and community response for the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. By Jane Henderson

