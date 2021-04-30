When 7:30 p.m. May 6 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com
Walter Parks, who performed at Blue Strawberry in December and February, is making his return to the venue. “In terms of entertainment, I feel like I’m a bit of a frontline worker,” the swamp blues/Americana artist told the Post-Dispatch. “The club owners really want to stay in business. I’m willing to go out there and try to help them figure it out — if I feel like they’re doing it safely.” By Kevin C. Johnson