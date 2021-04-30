 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walter Parks
0 comments

Walter Parks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WalterParks-OMD-Still 8.jpg

Walter Parks

When 7:30 p.m. May 6 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $15-$20, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Walter Parks, who performed at Blue Strawberry in December and February, is making his return to the venue. “In terms of entertainment, I feel like I’m a bit of a frontline worker,” the swamp blues/Americana artist told the Post-Dispatch. “The club owners really want to stay in business. I’m willing to go out there and try to help them figure it out — if I feel like they’re doing it safely.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports