Was extension to make Carpenter a better hitter?

Q: Did John Mozeliak say one of his reasons for signing Matt Carpenter to a two-year extension prior to the 2019 season was hoping the extension would make Carpenter a better hitter?
A: I don't recall him saying that, not at all. That would be an odd comment at the time given that Carpenter was coming off a season when he spent weeks leading the NL in homers and OPS during the second half, had a career-high 36 homers, a career-best .897 OPS, and that .523 slugging percentage. How exactly would he be a better hitter than one of the leaders in the NL in those categories and a ninth-place finish in the NL MVP award? His extension was signed after that season.
