 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Was extension to make Carpenter a better hitter?
0 comments

Was extension to make Carpenter a better hitter?

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
San Diego Padres eliminate St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 in wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter (13) strikes out looking in the ninth inning of Game 3 of a wild card series between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. The Padres beat the Cardinals 4-0, winning the wild-card series. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Did John Mozeliak say one of his reasons for signing Matt Carpenter to a two-year extension prior to the 2019 season was hoping the extension would make Carpenter a better hitter?

A: I don't recall him saying that, not at all. That would be an odd comment at the time given that Carpenter was coming off a season when he spent weeks leading the NL in homers and OPS during the second half, had a career-high 36 homers, a career-best .897 OPS, and that .523 slugging percentage. How exactly would he be a better hitter than one of the leaders in the NL in those categories and a ninth-place finish in the NL MVP award? His extension was signed after that season.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports