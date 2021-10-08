Washington Capitals

Players to watch: The one-two punch at center has become a bit iffy with Nicklas Backstrom sidelined after hip surgery and Evgeni Kuznetsov coming off a poor campaign. Forwards Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie and defenseman John Carlson aren’t getting any younger — and the prospects cupboard is bare. This team needs late-season acquisition Anthony Mantha to produce consistently after his uneven debut. The Capitals also need the goaltending tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek to become playoff worthy.