Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals

NHL Eastern Conference race still runs through `Champa Bay'

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin warms-up before a preseason NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

2021 record: 36-15-5 (2nd, East)

Players to watch: The one-two punch at center has become a bit iffy with Nicklas Backstrom sidelined after hip surgery and Evgeni Kuznetsov coming off a poor campaign. Forwards Alexander Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie and defenseman John Carlson aren’t getting any younger — and the prospects cupboard is bare. This team needs late-season acquisition Anthony Mantha to produce consistently after his uneven debut. The Capitals also need the goaltending tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek to become playoff worthy.

Outlook: This team is running out of time to make another run at the Cup and will be in for a painful rebuild someday, but for now it can still contend.

