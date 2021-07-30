 Skip to main content
Washington Town & Country Fair
Washington Town & Country Fair

When Midway hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 4-6, noon-11 p.m. Aug. 7-8 • Where 400 Grand Avenue, Washington, Missouri • How much $10-$35 daily, passes available • More info washmofair.com

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Washington Town & Country Fair returns with five days of fun at the fairgrounds. On the main stage, music headliners are 38 Special (Aug. 5), Kip Moore (Aug. 6), ZZ Top (Aug. 7) and Adam Doleac (Aug. 8), along with a variety of regional bands. The entertainment lineup also includes bull riding and barrel racing, bull fighting and bull riding, motocross, a tractor pull, chainsaw carving demonstrations and more, plus a petting zoo, agriculture exhibits, rides on the midway, food and drinks. A Brewfest & Wing-Ding with unlimited wings and beer samples is 1-5 p.m. Aug. 8 ($20). By Gabe Hartwig

