When 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 11 • Where Washington City Park Fairgrounds, 201 Grand Avenue, Washington, Mo. • How much $10-$30 • More info washmofair.com
Headliners for this year’s Washington Town & Country Fair are Micah Tyler (Wednesday), Locash (Thursday), Shooter Jennings with Old 97’s and Bottle Rockets (Aug. 9), Styx (Aug. 10) and David Lee Murphy (Aug. 11). Other entertainment includes bull riding, motocross, tractor and truck pulls, agricultural exhibitions, a carnival midway, a shark encounter, a mobile 9/11 exhibit and more. By Gabe Hartwig