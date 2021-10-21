Watch — if you dare!

If Halloween has you in the mood to stay home and watch scary movies, look no further: In this weekend's Go! Magazine, we have a handy guide to which spooky movies and TV shows are available on which streaming apps. Bonus: Many of them are free. Pop some corn (but don't answer the phone!) and settle in for a marathon.

For this week's restaurant review, critic Ian Froeb visits the new DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery in Webster Groves. With this addition — the original is in Maryland Heights — owner Julie Truong has honed DD Mau into both one of St. Louis’ best Vietnamese restaurants and one of the area’s most appealing homegrown fast-casual operations, Ian says.

And more than 40,000 WWE fans are expected to fill the Dome at America's Center when the Royal Rumble comes to town in January. As tickets go on sale, Liz Miller chats with WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre about St. Louis fans, his 6-foot sword (named Angela) and his very own "A Star Is Born" moment.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor