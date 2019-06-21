Subscribe for 99¢
Waterway Gas & Wash Co.

Description: At Waterway Carwash it is our mission to give customers the cleanest, friendliest, highest-quality car wash experience in town. With every car wash package we offer, whether you’re riding through or you let us do the driving, you’ll have a team of attendants working on your car from top to tail. Each vehicle gets a thorough hand dry. Plus, our happiness guarantee comes standard. We won’t let you drive off the lot until you are completely satisfied.

Sector: Automotive

Headquarters: Chesterfield

Year Founded: 1970

Employees: 1,700

Website: waterway.com

