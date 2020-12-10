WHAT’S UP WITH WATSON?
QUESTION: What is with Torrence Watson’s lack of playing time? Is there something more to read into it or is he just fallen out of the rotation? Do you foresee a transfer if things continue?
MATTER: Not everybody can play in every game. He's the odd man out on the wing right now. Mark Smith is going to play as many minutes as humanly possible because he's such a good two-way player. Javon Pickett does a lot of good things on both ends of the floor as the first wing player off the bench. They're better players than Watson, who is almost exclusively a catch-and-shoot shooter who couldn't shoot last year. The coaches like him. By all accounts, he’s a great team player. But for now he's the 10th man on a team that's only going nine deep. There was some thought from this offseason on the staff that he might even redshirt this year, but when the NCAA ruled that this season doesn't count toward eligibility for all winter athletes there became no sense in redshirting anyone. He could work himself back into the rotation, but for now I'd say they don't need to fix something that's not broken.
