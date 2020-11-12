When Nov. 20-Jan. 1; 5-9 p.m. daily (outdoor lights only Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) • Where Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free • More info snows.org

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Way of Lights, a display organized by the Missionary Oblates of Mary, focusing on the birth of Christ. After you see the lights, visit the gift shop, and enjoy a snack and the indoor wreath and tree display.