Way of Lights
Way of Lights

Way of Lights holiday light display at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows

The Way of Lights in 2019 at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville

When Nov. 20-Jan. 1; 5-9 p.m. daily (outdoor lights only Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day) • Where Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 South DeMazenod Drive, Belleville • How much Free • More info snows.org

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the Way of Lights, a display organized by the Missionary Oblates of Mary, focusing on the birth of Christ. After you see the lights, visit the gift shop, and enjoy a snack and the indoor wreath and tree display.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

