Available on Apple Podcasts • npr.org/podcasts/404742561/we-live-here

Jia Lian Yang and Lauren Brown are schooling listeners on issues pertaining to race and class with “We Live Here,” which was launched in 2015 by St. Louis Public Radio.

The podcast was introduced after the unrest in Ferguson in the summer of 2014.

“The station really had to look at itself and its coverage and see where there were any gaps,” co-host and lead producer Yang says. “Since then, the podcast has been a platform to discuss issues of race and class and do deep dives focused on storytelling in St. Louis and beyond.”

“We Live Here” has covered topics including inequity in education, Black mental health, xenophobia and environmental racism. These topics are treated as overarching themes for various episodes, with subjects such as environmental racism covering issues including food apartheid, illegal dumping and vacant home demolitions.

The podcast works to educate listeners about issues that are close to home, even if those issues only selectively affect various communities.

“We really see St. Louis as a place where a lot of really important stories related to race and class are happening,” Yang says. “We’re able to connect these big issues to a story that can show people the reality of life for someone or why people should care about something that someone is experiencing.” By Micah Barnes

