‘We Will Remember Them’

The second concert of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus’ 2021-22 season, coming just after Veterans Day, commemorates those lost because of war and the pandemic. The program features Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” and five works of remembrance from five centuries, among them works by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Maurice Greene, plus the world premiere of “A Spiritual Musick” by British composer Sasha Johnson Manning. Members of the St. Louis Classical Guitar Society will also perform. By Daniel Durchholz