 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘We Will Remember Them’
0 comments

‘We Will Remember Them’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 3 p.m. Nov. 14 • Where Third Baptist Church, 620 North Grand Boulevard • How much $30 • More info 636-458-4343; chamberchorus.org

The second concert of the St. Louis Chamber Chorus’ 2021-22 season, coming just after Veterans Day, commemorates those lost because of war and the pandemic. The program features Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” and five works of remembrance from five centuries, among them works by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Maurice Greene, plus the world premiere of “A Spiritual Musick” by British composer Sasha Johnson Manning. Members of the St. Louis Classical Guitar Society will also perform. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News