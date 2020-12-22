The first time COVID-19 made the Post-Dispatch front page was on Jan. 21, with word that a “new coronavirus” in China could be spread by human contact. But it was far away.
The first St. Louis-area case was of a college student from Ladue who returned in March from Italy, where the virus was raging. There was community uproar after her father and sister attended a high school dance after health officials said they cautioned them to stay home. Back then, the United States had all of 250 cases in 18 states, with 13 deaths.
The pandemic quickly overtook the country, overwhelming daily life; 2020 became the year of the facemask. Wearing them, or not, became a symbol of one’s trust in medicine, sense of community and political sentiment. By year’s end, the virus had killed more than 300,000 Americans.
The first local victim was Judy Wilson-Griffin, a hospital nurse, on March 20. By mid-May, COVID had killed 525 St. Louis-area patients, peaking at more than 20 per day.
Missouri and Illinois issued stay-at-home orders in March. St. Louis officials limited bars and restaurants to carryout service. Shoppers stripped supermarkets of toilet paper. Masks were hard to find. Homebound workers and students moved to the web.
In July, the city and county required mask-wearing, but most Missouri counties did not. The Jefferson County Health Board mandated them, then quickly retreated before an outburst of opposition. A sign at a Jefferson County gun shop: “Masks are for crybabies, Democrats and robbers.”
Illinois required masks, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson resisted. “If you want to wear a dang mask, wear a mask,” Parson told cheering supporters. He and his wife later contracted the virus.
By summer, many businesses were allowed to reopen. The region’s number of hospitalized COVID patients leveled off but soared in November, tripling to more than 1,000 daily. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page ordered restaurants closed again. The Jefferson County Health Board finally adopted the mask order.
On Dec. 14, hospital workers began receiving the vaccine being rolled out nationwide. Among them was Sandy Roy, laboratory manager at Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County.