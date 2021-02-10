Wearing down?

Q: The Blues don’t have the personnel to wear down teams like they did in the 2019 playoffs. Too many small defensemen. They also miss a big body like Pat Maroon, a guy who could park himself in front. Maybe Kyle Clifford could be the guy to screen the goalie on the power play?
A: Putting Clifford on the power play would be one gutsy move. The Blues have several other guys who they could put in front of the net and expect them to do something with the puck. And Ryan O'Reilly or Oskar Sundqvist probably have just as much width as Clifford does.
As for the defense, the Blues have made it their calling card to have big, long defensemen who can take away a lot of space, but there apparently is not an infinite supply of those players. Sometimes, the really good free agent on the market is Torey Krug. The Blues still have some big defenders -- Colton Parayko, Robert Bortuzzo, Nikko Mikkola -- and will have to adapt.