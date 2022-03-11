Weekend planner

This weekend's highlight is the return of some of our favorite St. Patrick's Day events. But there's plenty more happening, including Chase Rice at Ballpark Village, New Edition at Enterprise Center, Tonina at Ferring Jazz Bistro and Eden Espinosa at Blue Strawberry. Check our Best Bets for other options.
And 314 Day, which coincides with Pi Day, is catching on. This year, there are 80 different events and deals planned around town over a four-day period, ending March 14. Aisha Sultan introduces you to some of the St. Louisans who are leading the celebration.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor