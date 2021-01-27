Weighing in on the penalites

Q: What's your take on the penalties? Are the Blues getting the short end of the stick or are they committing more penalties and not drawing penalties by not moving their feet enough?
A: Five delay-of-game penalties and two too-many-men penalties are definitely self-inflicted. There's been a lot of stick penalties, and while not all have been warranted, most of them were. (Marco Scandella's cross check Tuesday was roundly disagreed with by the Blues. Torey Krug's interference call in the second Kings game seemed marginal.) And the Blues haven't done as much to force other teams to commit penalties. The Blues have yet to have more power plays than their opponent even once this season. If the Blues can limit themselves to having to kill four penalties per game, that will be progress.
Q: What do the Blues do if Jordan Binnington has to miss a couple of weeks?
A: They would say a prayer for Ville Husso. If it's only going to be a couple weeks, that probably would preclude them from trying to acquire an experienced goalie. And for the record, Husso has shown he can be very good. He hasn't done it yet, but I've seen him play some very good games in goal. Admittedly, they were preseason games, but he showed some skills.