When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $49-$149 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
Looks like “Weird Al” Yankovic is trying to class up the joint. On his new “Strings Attached Tour,” the parody pro plays his hits with a full symphony orchestra amounting to a high-energy production with costumes, props, video and background singers. Expect weird classics such as “Eat It,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Smells Like Nirvana,” “Amish Paradise,” “White & Nerdy” and “Word Crimes.” Yankovic's last album, “Mandatory Fun,” was his first to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned him another Grammy Award. By Kevin C. Johnson