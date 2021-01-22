 Skip to main content
Welcome to the weekend!
Welcome to the weekend!

Go! Magazine logo

We've made a few changes to your weekly newsletter from Go! Magazine and the Post-Dispatch. The Go! Sneak Peek is now Entertainment Extra, and it will land in your inbox every weekday.

If you're planning your weekend, you'll find a few ideas from today's Go! Magazine, including a virtual dance show by the Big Muddy Dance Company, a livestreamed concert by Mvstermind, a Lifetime movie about Salt-N-Pepa, plus a handful of other virtual options in our Best Bets

A few more highlights: Lots of St. Louis-area institutions and establishments are celebrating big birthdays this year. History buffs will enjoy learning about the families who originally lived in four local house museums. Marvel fans will get some insight into "WandaVision" on Disney+. And in her new book of poetry, Allison Funk says women often vanish into the roles they play. 

Enjoy the weekend, and watch for more on Monday!

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

