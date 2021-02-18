Well Hungarians, Matt Jordan

When 6 p.m. Feb. 19 • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live! at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much Sold out • More info stlballparkvillage.com; eventbrite.com
Ballpark Village and 92.3 WIL were onto something when they decided to continue the Hot Country Nights Series. Rebranded as Homegrown Sessions, the concerts focus on local and regional acts performing for smaller audiences. And as a result, each socially distanced concert has been selling out, including Well Hungarians’ upcoming show. By Kevin C. Johnson