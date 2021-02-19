 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Well. It's probably not 2017.
0 comments

Well. It's probably not 2017.

  • 0

Our apologies, Blues fans.  The newsletter we sent earlier today exclaimed, "Petro goal gives Blues 5-4 overtime win," with an article from 2017. Can you blame us for wistfully longing for the good old days? Probably.

We have updated this newsletter with the correct article. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trade rumors
Online

Trade rumors

Q: I appreciate how you are very measured in your writing of trades in the works. You seldom, if ever, have to eat crow about any names to be …

Albert Pujols
Online

Albert Pujols

Q: Is there any chance Albert Pujols finishes his career as a Cardinal? Could he be our 2022 designated hitter? Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright…

Tommy Edman
Online

Tommy Edman

Q: What is a fair expectation for Tommy Edman in 2021? What we saw in 2019, or 2020? Somewhere in between?

Carlos Martinez
Online

Carlos Martinez

Q: When you mentioned the potential rotation guys, you left out Carlos Martinez. Oversight, or intentional?

Arenado's future
Online

Arenado's future

Q: What does your intuition say about Nolan Arenado and the likelihood he plays out the remainder of his contract in St. Louis?

Dylan Carlson
Online

Dylan Carlson

Q: Should Dylan Carlson be more aggressive at the plate in 2021 if he hits in front of Goldschmidt and Arenado?

Special delivery
Online

Special delivery

If you want to surprise a loved one with a message from a St. Louis celebrity, Cameo provides lots of options, especially if you're in the mar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports