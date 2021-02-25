Wendell Oliver Pruitt (1920-1945)

Aviator. His name would eventually be used for an infamous public housing project. But Pruitt became famous as a World War II pilot who flew 70 missions and disabled a German destroyer. He received civilian pilot training at Lincoln University. Upon graduation in 1941, he went into the Air Corps flying school in Tuskegee, Alabama. Honored at St. Louis City Hall in 1944, Pruitt died just a few months later in a plane crash with a student pilot.
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
