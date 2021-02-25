 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wendell Oliver Pruitt (1920-1945)
0 comments

Wendell Oliver Pruitt (1920-1945)

Wendell O. Pruitt

Wendell O. Pruitt

Aviator. His name would eventually be used for an infamous public housing project. But Pruitt became famous as a World War II pilot who flew 70 missions and disabled a German destroyer. He received civilian pilot training at Lincoln University. Upon graduation in 1941, he went into the Air Corps flying school in Tuskegee, Alabama. Honored at St. Louis City Hall in 1944, Pruitt died just a few months later in a plane crash with a student pilot.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports