Wendy J. Fox, Angela Mitchell, Aisha Sharif

When 7 p.m. Monday • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info 314-367-6731
A novelist, poet and short fiction writer come together to talk about their work. Wendy J. Fox is the author of the novel “If the Ice Had Held,” about a woman whose scandalous birth is a small-town secret. Angela Mitchell is the author of “Unnatural Habitats and Other Stories,” a collection of connected tales set in the Ozarks. And Aisha Sharif is a poet whose first collection, “To Keep From Undressing,” explores culture, religion and family. By Jane Henderson