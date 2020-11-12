Wentzville Holiday Night Lights

When Nov. 27-Dec. 30; 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily (closed Christmas Day) • Where Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road, Wentzville • How much $10 per vehicle, up to six passengers ($1 per additional passenger) • More info wentzvillemo.org

A 1-mile display in Rotary Park features tunnels of colorful lights. On Saturday nights, visit Santa at the Kolb Building and enjoy trees decorated by various businesses and organizations. Dec. 14 is a walk-through night, and sleigh rides and hayrides are available on different dates.