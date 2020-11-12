 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wentzville Holiday Night Lights
0 comments

Wentzville Holiday Night Lights

Subscribe for $5/5 months

When Nov. 27-Dec. 30; 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily (closed Christmas Day) • Where Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road, Wentzville • How much $10 per vehicle, up to six passengers ($1 per additional passenger) • More info wentzvillemo.org

A 1-mile display in Rotary Park features tunnels of colorful lights. On Saturday nights, visit Santa at the Kolb Building and enjoy trees decorated by various businesses and organizations. Dec. 14 is a walk-through night, and sleigh rides and hayrides are available on different dates.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports