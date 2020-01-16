Were you there? Looking back at past All-Star Games

The only other NHL All-Star Games in St. Louis were in 1970 and 1988 at the St. Louis Arena, which was demolished in 1999. In 1970, seven Blues players played in the All-Star game, including Jacques Plante, Barclay Plager and Red Berenson. An All-Star Game dinner was held the night before the game at the Khorassan Room at the Chase Park Plaza; that year, for the first time, the $25 tickets were available to the public.

The 1988 game was dedicated to Plager, who had become a coach but died at age 46 of a brain tumor, three days before the game.

The Arena got a bit of a makeover before the All-Star Game, with yellow paint on outside handrails and updates to the bathrooms and press box. “It looks good for a 58-year-old facility,” a general manager told the Post-Dispatch at the time. “The comments we hear is that it looks clean and it smells clean.”

Enterprise Center, the Blues' home arena since 1994, thankfully has raised that bar. (The venue previously has been named Scottrade Center, Savvis Center and Kiel Center.)