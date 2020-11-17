What about Justin Turner?

Q: What about Dodgers star turned free agent Justin Turner as a third-base upgrade for the Cardinals? What about Carlos Santana as DH (if it's in play in NL for 2021) after he was non-tendered by Cleveland?
A: I loved the idea of Turner the last time he was a free agent. It became clear back then that there was never really much chance he would be leaving Los Angeles. Could that change now? I doubt it, but if it does there might be a team or two that would have been interested that is not anymore because of Turner's World Series antics post positive COVID test. Some will laugh that off and suggest I'm crazy, but I would advise against it.
Can a team like the Cardinals that got rocked by COVID really add the one player who became the face of putting teammates and others at risk after he was advised, twice, against it? I wonder.
Santana fits the profile of the kind of real power that might be available on the not-so-expensive end. Cleveland predictably declined his $17.5 million option, making him a free agent. He had a rotten 2020, so you'd need to be confident he has more gas left in the tank. He's almost 35. That's a bit scary. I'd put him in that Edwin Encarnacion, Nelson Cruz camp of big bats that, depending how the market plays out, could offer some meaningful slug on low risk contracts depending how the market plays out.
