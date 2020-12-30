What about the shoulder?

Q: But would Vladimir Tarasenko have been named Blues captain if he avoided his latest shoulder injury? Also, what is your reaction to people criticizing Tarasenko for voicing his disappointment after Ryan O'Reilly was named captain instead of him.
A: That first one is a tough what-if to answer. I just know that from the moment Ryan O'Reilly showed up in St. Louis, the Blues have slowly adopted a little bit more of his demeanor every day. He is the guy on the ice before practice and after. He is the guy playing with cracked ribs in the postseason. He's the guy constantly turning attention toward his teammates. I don't say these things as a knock on Tarasenko, at all. But some guys are cut for the role, and coincide with the right timing. O'Reilly is and did, and it was very clear.
As for the second part, I'm always afraid of what gets lost in translation when it comes to Tarasenko, especially when the quotes are translated from an outlet overseas. Sometimes context fades over distance. Tarasenko did stress in that interview that his focus is on getting healthy and helping the Blues win. I don't doubt that.
He can be disappointed and still be a great teammate and player. Winning cures all, and this Blues team is built to win, whether Tarasenko is healthy or not. They are better with him, though. That's for sure. If he vented a little steam, so be it. If it becomes a bigger problem, then that's a big problem. I don't think it will be. I bet he clears this up in his first comments at camp.