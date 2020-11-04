 Skip to main content
What are the plans?
What are the plans?

Prospecting for Blues

Defenseman Scott Perunovich handles the puck during a scrimmage at a Blues Prospect Camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

Q: What're the plans for Scott Perunovich for next season?

A: Much of that will depend on Perunovich. If he comes in and has a great camp and looks like he's ready to go, the Blues may well give him the chance. Camps are expected to be shorter, maybe only two weeks as they rush to get started, so he may not get enough of a chance to show it, but he can make his own case.

If he doesn't do that, the Blues don't have any problem with having him in Springfield for a year, or for however long it takes to get up to speed. There's a lot to learn about being a professional hockey player, and the AHL is the best place to do it.

But another factor will be: What's going on with the AHL? That's a league that needs to sell tickets to survive. If the AHL's start is substantively after the NHL's, NHL teams would be allowed to carry larger rosters, and the Blues would want Perunovich doing something rather than sitting around, so he could be with the Blues in that case as well.

The Blues won't keep him around if he's going to be the seventh defenseman and a regular healthy scratch. He's got to be in the top six or he'll be in the AHL. And making the top six, barring a player move, won't be easy.

