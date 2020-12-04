“What Are You Going Through” by Sigrid Nunez

Can a book about terminal cancer and euthanasia be funny? Aging, death and loss figure prominently in this short, insightful and, yes, humorous, novel. The narrator, a female writer, recounts a series of ordinary encounters she has over the course of her life: an ex whose doomsday lecture she attends, an Airbnb owner unsure how to interact with her guests and even a cat who has his own story to tell. The main narrative involves an ill friend who asks the narrator to be with her when she ends her life — “Lucy and Ethel Do Euthanasia.” Nunez delivers a thoughtful story of friendship and compassion. (Riverhead Books)