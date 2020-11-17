 Skip to main content
What can fans expect?
Q: What is fair for Cardinals fans to expect this offseason, even considering the pandemic's pinch?

A: I think it's more than fair for Cardinals fans to expect the team to live up to its annual pledge — a commitment to fielding a team annually that can contend.

There's a difference between fielding a team that contend and fielding a World Series favorite.

No one was expecting the Rays to be in the World Series, but they were the final team standing against a team everyone expected to win.

The Cardinals are not far off from having a team that can contend.

Right now, though, they do not have a lineup that is truly able to contend.

There are ways to improve that, even during the pandemic. That should be the expectation, and it's a fair one.

