What can fans expect?

Q: What is fair for Cardinals fans to expect this offseason, even considering the pandemic's pinch?
A: I think it's more than fair for Cardinals fans to expect the team to live up to its annual pledge — a commitment to fielding a team annually that can contend.
There's a difference between fielding a team that contend and fielding a World Series favorite.
No one was expecting the Rays to be in the World Series, but they were the final team standing against a team everyone expected to win.
The Cardinals are not far off from having a team that can contend.
Right now, though, they do not have a lineup that is truly able to contend.
There are ways to improve that, even during the pandemic. That should be the expectation, and it's a fair one.
