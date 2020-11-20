 Skip to main content
WHAT HAPPENED AT WIDE RECEIVER?
Hazelton tackled

Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George Jr. (5) tackles Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton (7) during a Southeastern Conference game Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. [Calvin Mattheis/USA TODAY Sports]

QUESTION: That’s an awful lot of wide receivers leaving the program in that one class at Mizzou! Poor coaching for some?

MATTER:  I'd say it was more poor recruiting/evaluation. We all know Mizzou missed out on some high-profile receiver prospects during the Odom years. But the roster attrition at that position is especially glaring. Mizzou signed 11 high school/junior college receivers from 2017-19 and only four have ever caught a pass in a game for MU and only two remain on the roster: Jalen Knox and Tauskie Dove.

Here are the 11:

2017

DaRon Davis: never qualified

O'Shae Clark: left the team before preseason camp

2018

Knox

Dove

Danny Gray: didn't qualify, now plays for SMU

Khmari Thompson: transferred to Illinois

Kam Scott: transferred to Houston

Harry Ballard: transferred to Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dominic Gicinto: in transfer portal 

2019

Cjay Boone: in transfer portal

Maurice Massey: dismissed after arrest for assault

That’s a lot of turnover for one position — and it’s forced Mizzou to dive into the transfer market, which is always a crapshoot. Jonathan Nance was a nice player last year, but hardly a difference-maker. Midway through this season, Damon Hazelton and KeKe Chism haven’t lived up to the preseason hype Drinkwitz tossed their way in the summer.

