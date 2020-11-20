WHAT HAPPENED AT WIDE RECEIVER?

QUESTION: That’s an awful lot of wide receivers leaving the program in that one class at Mizzou! Poor coaching for some?
MATTER: I'd say it was more poor recruiting/evaluation. We all know Mizzou missed out on some high-profile receiver prospects during the Odom years. But the roster attrition at that position is especially glaring. Mizzou signed 11 high school/junior college receivers from 2017-19 and only four have ever caught a pass in a game for MU and only two remain on the roster: Jalen Knox and Tauskie Dove.
Here are the 11:
2017
DaRon Davis: never qualified
O'Shae Clark: left the team before preseason camp
2018
Knox
Dove
Danny Gray: didn't qualify, now plays for SMU
Khmari Thompson: transferred to Illinois
Kam Scott: transferred to Houston
Harry Ballard: transferred to Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Dominic Gicinto: in transfer portal
2019
Cjay Boone: in transfer portal
Maurice Massey: dismissed after arrest for assault
That’s a lot of turnover for one position — and it’s forced Mizzou to dive into the transfer market, which is always a crapshoot. Jonathan Nance was a nice player last year, but hardly a difference-maker. Midway through this season, Damon Hazelton and KeKe Chism haven’t lived up to the preseason hype Drinkwitz tossed their way in the summer.
