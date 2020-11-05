WHAT HAPPENED TO BADIE?

QUESTION: Do you know what injury Tyler Badie has?
MATTER: He is not hurt. Larry Rountree made a comment on Drinkwitz's radio show last night that suggested that Badie is injured, but I've since been told by sources very close to Badie that he's indeed not hurt.
I asked Drinkwitz today why Badie didn't get more touches at Florida. He carried the ball just twice. His answer: "That was a screw-up on me as a play-caller. I got to get him in the game or I got to find ways to get him to touch the ball. I think the biggest thing that happened to us offensively is we had no rhythm. We had some and then we dropped the pass. We attempted a trick play and got minus and then the rhythm just offensively went bad. Anytime you don't have a rhythm when you have plays designed for specific people and you just shove them in there and bring them out, it just doesn't work. You got to get into that flow where you're keeping them off balance like a puncher. You jab, jab, jab and hit him with a knockout or hit him with a with an undercut or whatever. And we just weren't able to get the jab going. Consequently, I think that hurt our ability to get Tyler in the game. And so that's on me."
