WHAT HAPPENED TO THE TIGER 10?

Q: The class of high school kids that were dubbed “The Super 10” or something like that a few years ago should be seniors this year. I know Mizzou got Daniel Parker and OU got Ronnie Perkins but can’t remember any of the others. Perkins made an impact at OU but I was wondering if any of the other kids in that class made an impact at the schools they picked over MU.
A: Here is the rest of the Tiger 10, as Mizzou called them:
Trevor Trout, D-lineman at USC. A back injury held him out of this season. Tough break. I've enjoyed talking to Trevor the last few years.
Mario Goodrich, cornerback, Clemson: He was part of Clemson's defense this year as the team’s fourth cornerback, played quite a bit. Had two interceptions.
Kamryn Babb, WR, Ohio State: Has had multiple knee injuries. He finally got on the field this year on special teams and in a backup receiver role, played 32 snaps at receiver.
Cam Brown, cornerback, Ohio State: Played regularly as a backup in 2019 but took on a backup role this past season.
Michael Thompson, DL/OL, Oklahoma. He switched to offense after a serious knee injury and then left OU. He had resurfaced at Missouri Southern but isn’t listed on the team’s current roster.