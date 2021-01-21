WHAT HAPPENS AT LINEBACKER, SAFETY?

Q: Dave, what’s your thoughts on the Rice transfer linebacker? Who do you see starting at the LB position next season? Do you think Jalani Williams can be a difference maker in the secondary eventually?
A: I'm going to have a story on Blaze Alldredge here soon. I got a chance to talk to him for a while the other day. Interesting cat. He admits he's not an elite athlete but he's a smart, instinctive player. Incredibly productive tackler. He had a lot of disruptive plays at Rice, most of those coming against the run. Assuming Steve Wilks doesn't change the base defense too much - a 4-3/4-2-5 scheme - I think Alldredge will have a chance to compete for that weakside position inside, alongside Devin Nicholson, who put together a really promising year as the middle linebacker. Alldredge won't be at Mizzou until the summer, so some other candidates will get to compete for Nick Bolton's position this spring. Chad Bailey will have a shot. Jamal Brooks, too. Maybe Jamie Pettway, who was active on special teams this year. I'm not sure what's up with Cam Wilkins. Drinkwitz said early in the season he was injured but he wasn't around after that on game days from what I could tell.
As for Jalani Williams, he'll get a great chance to push for a starting role along with Martez Manuel at safety. Again, it's going to depend on the scheme. But Williams has played the second-most snaps of any safety on the team. Based on what we saw at Mississippi State, converted quarterback Shawn Robinson can be a factor in the secondary. If he can make impact plays after spending about a week at the position, then I imagine he'll make strides with a full offseason. Don't count out Mason Pack either. In a small sample size last year I thought he held his own back there.