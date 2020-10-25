 Skip to main content
What I wrote
What I wrote

I wrote this story in the middle of summer when the sun was almost always shining. Now that we are heading into the months when the days are shorter, darker and colder, it's time to take advantage of any sunny days we get. Whenever we are lucky enough to get a warm and beautiful fall day, spend some time outside. Any of these places is wonderful way to recharge and refresh your spirits without leaving town. 

Take a St. Louis staycation: Visit these 10 outdoor gems by Aisha Sultan

FRONT OFFICE
Online

FRONT OFFICE

The Cardinals let cleanup hitter Marcell Ozuna depart as a free agent. When the management team didn’t replace him with a proven run producer,…

YADIER MOLINA
Online

YADIER MOLINA

He helped will the Cardinals into the playoff bracket by catching 37 games in 39 days after returning from the COVID-19 list. Molina went 6-fo…

MATT CARPENTER
Online

MATT CARPENTER

Curiously, he was fine hitting cleanup. Carpenter’s .891 OPS with three doubles, a homer and seven RBIs in 41 plate appearances there stood ou…

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT
Online

MANAGER MIKE SHILDT

Every big league manager had his hands full with the COVID-19 protocols and player morale, but Shildt’s challenge was unlike anything anybody …

PAUL DEJONG
Online

PAUL DEJONG

He improved markedly as a clutch hitter this season. DeJong hit .343 with RISP and .333 with RISP and two outs – a big improvement over .193 a…

LANE THOMAS
Online

LANE THOMAS

This was supposed to be his time to prove his big-league potential. But COVID-19 happened and ruined that opportunity. He 4-for-35 with 13 str…

TYLER O'NEILL
Online

TYLER O'NEILL

He made strides tracking fly balls in left field. His plate discipline improved slightly as he reduced his strikeout rate and improved his wal…

MATT WIETERS
Online

MATT WIETERS

He came through in crunch time, going 7-for-23 in September with four RBIs and a .755 OPS while chipping in on doubleheader days. Wieters sold…

