What I wrote

I wrote this story in the middle of summer when the sun was almost always shining. Now that we are heading into the months when the days are shorter, darker and colder, it's time to take advantage of any sunny days we get. Whenever we are lucky enough to get a warm and beautiful fall day, spend some time outside. Any of these places is wonderful way to recharge and refresh your spirits without leaving town.
Take a St. Louis staycation: Visit these 10 outdoor gems by Aisha Sultan
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!