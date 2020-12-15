What if for the Blues

Q: What are your expectations for the Blues for next season? If COVID never happened, maybe, just maybe, last year would’ve ended differently?
A: Such a good what-if scenario about last season. The more distance the Blues have had from the postseason dud, the more it's become clear they were just not that into it. For whatever reason, the team that played so well during the regular season did not show up after the shutdown. Torey Krug is not the defensive player that former captain Alex Pietrangelo was, so there will need to be some others who step up in that department. What Krug does brings is an edge that should help the team, and a great power-play threat. I'm eager to see what a team that has Ryan O'Reilly as its obvious leader, whether he is named captain or not, looks like. I don't think the Blues will be the Cup favorite, but I do think they will be a postseason team in the mix. As long as Jordan Binnington buried whatever curse overcame him in the bubble.
