Q: Instead of bringing back Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, what if the Cardinals just saved the money, played the kids and got ready to make big moves in 2022?
A: Truly playing the kids would mean something like ... Andrew Knizner replacing Molina at catcher, Nolan Gorman replacing Matt Carpenter at third a year ahead of his projected MLB arrival, a revolving cast of young/unproven arms in both the rotation and the bullpen, and sitting Dexter Fowler for a combination of Dylan Carlson/Harrison Bader/Lane Thomas/Tyler O'Neill and Justin Williams. There could be examples where that works better than the current plan. There would also be moments where it did not work out at all, if winning is the goal. A mix of both would make for a better team.