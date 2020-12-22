Lethem's inscrutable 2009 novel "Chronic City" was the type of big, strange read that I like, crackling with ideas and energy even though I'd be hard-pressed to describe the events of the novel. It was one of the first books I read on an O.G. Kindle and I remember using my new e-reader (remember when that was a term?) to highlight Lethem's crazy genius sentences to put under a microscope later and figure out how he built them. I'm about half-way into his latest novel, a dystopian vision of a world in which computers, phones, TVs, cars and guns suddenly stop working, causing the "collapse and partition and relocalization of everything, the familiar world." There is a Before and After; how do we navigate the latter? I'm eager to find out.
What I'm reading elsewhere
