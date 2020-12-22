 Skip to main content
What I'm reading elsewhere
What I'm reading elsewhere

The Arrest, by Jonathan Lethem

Lethem's inscrutable 2009 novel "Chronic City" was the type of big, strange read that I like, crackling with ideas and energy even though I'd be hard-pressed to describe the events of the novel. It was one of the first books I read on an O.G. Kindle and I remember using my new e-reader (remember when that was a term?) to highlight Lethem's crazy genius sentences to put under a microscope later and figure out how he built them. I'm about half-way into his latest novel, a dystopian vision of a world in which computers, phones, TVs, cars and guns suddenly stop working, causing the "collapse and partition and relocalization of everything, the familiar world." There is a Before and After; how do we navigate the latter? I'm eager to find out.

