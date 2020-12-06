What I'm reading elsewhere

I grew up in the 70s and 80s, so that means I read Judy Blume books. At one point during my childhood, I had memorized the first chapter to ‘Superfudge.’ I’ve had a blast this fall listening to the podcast The Blume Saloon, hosted by two funny women who read each Blume book, discuss them, make snarky jokes about training bras, and share their research on 70s and 80s pop culture and news. I’ve borrowed the books from my daughter’s collection, checked out some from St. Louis Public Library and listened along at theblumesaloon.com.
