 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What I'm reading elsewhere
0 comments

What I'm reading elsewhere

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Are you there, God? It’s me, Valerie.

I grew up in the 70s and 80s, so that means I read Judy Blume books. At one point during my childhood, I had memorized the first chapter to ‘Superfudge.’ I’ve had a blast this fall listening to the podcast The Blume Saloon, hosted by two funny women who read each Blume book, discuss them, make snarky jokes about training bras, and share their research on 70s and 80s pop culture and news. I’ve borrowed the books from my daughter’s collection, checked out some from St. Louis Public Library and listened along at theblumesaloon.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Greetings, [-FIRSTNAME-]!

This is Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch restaurant critic. I hope you had a restful and safe holiday weekend. My wife, kids and I enjoyed a tremendou…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports